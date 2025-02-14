Change Size (Height) of Vertical Tabs
GameStruck
As the title says, I would like to be able to change the height of vertical tabs, similarly to how you can change the minimum width in horizontal tab modes. I don't see a setting for it, am I missing something. If not, are there any workarounds?
4a51da0e-b38c-48d8-91a8-b6fd2995983b-image.png
I'd like to make the tabs taller (vertically), ideally with a larger margin between the tabs and edge of tab bar but I'll take what I can get at this point.
@GameStruck no workaround known. The point is the tab bar easily break when fiddling with the height