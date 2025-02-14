I'm so confused. I opened Mail to check my feeds, and I can no longer read articles in my feed "reader." In the article pane, I see the article title and a big blue button that says "read article." Selecting that opens the original article in a new tab.

I haven't found a setting to address this. The only things that changed since the last time I used Feeds (it's been a while) are the Vivaldi version (I'm on the latest on MacOS), and the fact that I removed the only account I had connected to Mail, because I really never use it.

Any thoughts on how to get my Vivaldi feed reader to let me actually read again will be appreciated.