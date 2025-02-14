Can no longer read articles in Feeds; button shows instead
I'm so confused. I opened Mail to check my feeds, and I can no longer read articles in my feed "reader." In the article pane, I see the article title and a big blue button that says "read article." Selecting that opens the original article in a new tab.
I haven't found a setting to address this. The only things that changed since the last time I used Feeds (it's been a while) are the Vivaldi version (I'm on the latest on MacOS), and the fact that I removed the only account I had connected to Mail, because I really never use it.
Any thoughts on how to get my Vivaldi feed reader to let me actually read again will be appreciated.
mossman Ambassador
@rxbasu in my experience, the bit of news you get to read before clicking the button is set by the website, not Vivaldi.
I have some feeds with one sentence then the button, others with a paragraph then the button, some with paragraph and an image, and some with the entire article.
So my guess is that the website you're getting the feed from has changed the settings or software at their end.