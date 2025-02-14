Friday poll: Search
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Happy Valentine's Day!
There are features in Vivaldi that some can't live without, while others have no use for them, but I'm willing to bet that everyone uses the browser to look things up online.
In true Vivaldi fashion, there are a few different ways you can start a new search in Vivaldi, so with this week's poll we want to find out, where in Vivaldi you prefer to search from. Address Field? Search Field? Quick Commands?
Let us know on vivaldi.net.
Have a lovely weekend!
Of course Search Field is there for that purpose.
I use the address field exclusively and choose the engine with a keyword. No point in using a separate search field.
Search Engine's website (0%, 0 Votes)
Does anyone still actually do that?
barbudo2005
Said:
No point in using a separate search field.
You dare to say that the team is fooling around, adding things to the UI that are superfluous.
Said:
Does anyone still actually do that?
No one who uses only the mouse.
@barbudo2005 said in Friday poll: Search:
You dare to say that the team is fooling around, adding things to the UI that are superfluous.
Well, they did remove it on default installs. Who knows how long they're going to care about maintaining the code for a separate search field, when few other browsers have it and the address field works just the same?
It's nice that Vivaldi offers alternatives though, for me I've just never seen the point.
Said:
….the address field works just the same.
It is not the same.
1.- If I only use the mouse, it is a ‘nuisance’ to have to use the keyboard.
2.- What if I have 30 search engines, do I have to remember 30 keywords?
@barbudo2005 said in Friday poll: Search:
If I only use the mouse, it is a ‘nuisance’ to have to use the keyboard.
But you still have to actually use the keyboard to type a query? Unless you do everything by copy/paste?
What if I have 30 search engines, do I have to remember 30 keywords?
I have about 70+ search engines. But I only use a handful of them on a daily basis and I can easily remember the keywords for those I use all the time.
Said:
Unless you do everything by copy/paste?
Not all but most.
Said:
But I only use a handful of them on a daily basis…
So how do you deal with the ones you don't use all the time?
-
@barbudo2005 said in Friday poll: Search:
So how do you deal with the ones you don't use all the time?
I look them up in Settings > Search
I try to keep the keywords logical, so generally not a big problem.
But I get your point about remembering keywords, I just tend to use the same 4-5 all the time so no issue with remembering.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
@barbudo2005 If you do copy/paste it's more hurried to select and do right click and choose the desired engine, or at least i find it very convenient. I have 32 search engines but those i use daily are 5/6.
Said:
...to select and do right click…
I also use this method. As well as a mouse gesture. It depends on the synapses of my neurons. They decide.
-
@Pathduck said in Friday poll: Search:
Does anyone still actually do that?
yes, of course. It's now the only possible option for android/Vivaldi if you don't have a computer. After all, you can't edit or add search engines on a smartphone. And if I want to use metasearch searx or the html version of duckduckgo - I have to load the site first.
@jane-n, I most use searches from the context menu with my main search engine (Andi), if not I search from the search bar with one of the alyernative search engines (Startpage, Mojeek, Whoogle.....or specific ones eg. Wolphram Alpha, Pixabay, AlyernativeTo, Vivaldi Forum, etc)
derDay Supporters
all the time via shortcut in the adress bar or somtimes via contextmenu
shortcuts for (user defined) searchengines were one of the reasons, I came to vivaldi (thanks to Opera 12)
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
@jane-n Does any other browser have Vivaldi's "Add as a Search Engine" functionality? I find it very useful when I want to search one specific site, or when I want to search Startpage with a bunch of site: values specified.
My point is simply, is this a distinction of Vivaldi or a Chrome thing?
paul1149 Supporters
The Address Bar, along with search shortcuts, is very powerful.
This also allows me to use preloaded search terms. For instance, the search prefix
LOtriggers:
https://search.brave.com/search?q=(libreoffice%20OR%20openoffice)+Writer+%s, which saves me a lot of writing.
-
0hypothesis
Why does a separate search field even exist? Doesn't the address bar do everything the search bar can?
-
@0hypothesis
It's an old tradition: it's better from a safety point of view. In general, the address bar should strictly locally recognize and block everything but the url. Have you ever accidentally googled a password you forgot in a clipboard and then had to urgently change it? And the search bar should even recognize a url as a search query string.
ps but that's ideal, of course. As clear a division of functions as possible.
-
0hypothesis
@far4 Aha, I also googled it but your answer makes more sense than much of what I found. Thank you
-
@0hypothesis said in Friday poll: Search:
Why does a separate search field even exist? Doesn't the address bar do everything the search bar can?
Vivaldi makes money by promoting its revenue streams. The separate search field adds more visibility to the alternative search engines that are there in the default, and also give easy access to Google for those folks that don't like using any of the other engines. Most normal users don't know about keywords.