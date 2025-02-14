the browser's search address is not working.
The browser's search address is not working. I use DuckDuckGo. I type a search, for example: "news", and the browser does not load, does not open the search, and appears "Cannot access this site". In the information on the site it appears that the connection is not secure. When I enter by link it works. I use vivaldi version 71.3570.50. Thanks, guys.
mib2berlin
@bagginstropical
Hi, this should happed if one type "news":
There are several settings involved here in Settings.
Search: There must be an URL entry in Suggest URL
Address Bar:
Check if this security setting is enabled:
Drop-Down Menu Priority:
This should work with the default settings.
DoctorG
@bagginstropical Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Are you connecting from a university or company environment?
Do you run any security tools?
@DoctorG No. I'm using my personal computer. Only the automatic security tools of the browser itself. Even this link you sent me does not open. No other browser by vivaldi, nor bing, yahoo, DuckDuckGo.
@mib2berlin Ah, thank you very much. I'll try. Hopefully it works. I'm desperate already.