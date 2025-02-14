Currently if we enable stay in browser, on clicking app supported links it opens in browser as expected but again there is no option to open it in the app if needed..opera and Firefox has the option to open link in app even after disabling stay in browser option

So can you please add the option?

These days many cybercrimes and frauds are happening even with a single click of link, from security standpoint some users like me would like to review the target url opened in browser and then decide whether to open in the app or not, this will be really beneficial feature to avoid clicking phising link or falling into frauds