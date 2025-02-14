Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
HI,
is there a way for macos to open everything in a new window by default? any setting of a way to provide startup params like Linux folks do with --new-window in their .desktop file?
--new-window
.desktop
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.