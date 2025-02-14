@DoctorG @mib2berlin :

I was able to reproduce the bug several times, on different machines, using windows sandbox and on fresh install of Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50

see video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks2fYVqZny0

Environment -

Microsoft Windows 11

Fresh Installation of Vivaldi

_

Steps to reproduce -

Create a new bookmark, name it "o lo"

Create an example html page, with text "o(lo)".

On right-click menu of selected text o(lo), Go-to link will display url of original bookmark.

_

The name of bookmark can be o* lo* - for example, "On Login", "Open Location", "Oxford Lotus" are all valid names for the bookmark to trigger this. The cause for me was bookmark for web app named "O**** Login" which caused this bug.

Originally I discovered it on selection of text "O(n log n)", but many variations can trigger this, see examples below.

There are three categories,

Examples that always trigger the bug -

o(lo)

n(lo)

l(o n)

Examples that trigger bug when "O" is selected.

O(n log n)

o(n l i n o log)

O(n })

O(n !@#$%^&*(){}[]|;:'",<>./?)

o( )

Examples that trigger bug if your previous selection was from "Always", may not always work.

N(n n n n n)

o(n n n n n)

O(O)

N(N)

l(l l l l l)

Exceptional case - Triggers bug randomly. Left-to-right selection triggers bug more than right-to-left. Selecting "O" or bracket-to-bracket mostly triggers the bug. This is difficult to reproduce, I created & destroyed sandbox several times, this would work on some instances and not on some.