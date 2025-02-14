[BUG] Weird Text Selection Behaviour
Weird Text Selection Behaviour (Random/wrong links in Go-to)
I have encountered a strange bug which causes regular texts (non-hyperlink) to display Go to links to random sites. These links are likely from bookmarks.
I was browsing hackernews and the bug appeared on this page: https://github.com/lewj85/jessesort
Browser Info:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 38ed95b8fe18fffe5e88e77cda0c8aa9a87d73d6
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4751)
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.40
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
mib2berlin Soprano
@gauravpoudel2022
Hi, I cant reproduce it but I am on Linux at moment:
Please test this in a Guest Profile.
This sort out settings and extensions.
@gauravpoudel2022 Can no reproduce this 7.1.3570.50 Win 11.
Try to reset context menu setting in Settings → Appearance → Menu Customisation → Dropdown Webpage → Selection, Button "Restore Default Menu"
I was able to reproduce the bug several times, on different machines, using windows sandbox and on fresh install of Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50
see video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks2fYVqZny0
Environment -
- Microsoft Windows 11
- Fresh Installation of Vivaldi
Steps to reproduce -
- Create a new bookmark, name it "o lo"
- Create an example html page, with text "o(lo)".
- On right-click menu of selected text o(lo), Go-to link will display url of original bookmark.
The name of bookmark can be o* lo* - for example, "On Login", "Open Location", "Oxford Lotus" are all valid names for the bookmark to trigger this. The cause for me was bookmark for web app named "O**** Login" which caused this bug.
Originally I discovered it on selection of text "O(n log n)", but many variations can trigger this, see examples below.
There are three categories,
- Examples that always trigger the bug -
- o(lo)
- n(lo)
- l(o n)
- Examples that trigger bug when "O" is selected.
- O(n log n)
- o(n l i n o log)
- O(n })
- O(n !@#$%^&*(){}[]|;:'",<>./?)
- o( )
- Examples that trigger bug if your previous selection was from "Always", may not always work.
- N(n n n n n)
- o(n n n n n)
- O(O)
- N(N)
- l(l l l l l)
- Exceptional case - Triggers bug randomly. Left-to-right selection triggers bug more than right-to-left. Selecting "O" or bracket-to-bracket mostly triggers the bug. This is difficult to reproduce, I created & destroyed sandbox several times, this would work on some instances and not on some.
- O(log log log log log log log log log log log log log log log log)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@gauravpoudel2022 It's not a bug, it's a feature.
It tries to guess a bookmark from the selected text, based on the bookmark title.
And you're overcomplicating things for reproduction.
- Bookmark this topic
- Select text "Weird" in topic title, right click
- Go to will give an option for choosing the bookmark with this title
Looks like it only activates when selecting three/four (or more?) letters.
It's not a bug, but I don't really know what the feature is useful for...
If you don't like it you can always remove the "Go to" option from the Selection context menu.
Video: https://0x0.st/8NH8.mp4
@gauravpoudel2022 I tested: added bookmark with nick
o loor name
Open Location, created a HTML file with text
o loor
o(lo)in it, selected the text, opened context menu and got no Go .... entry.
Could not reproduce the issue with Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50 (German and UK UI) / Win 11 23H2.
-
DoctorGTesting
@gauravpoudel2022 I tested now with a fresh profile and could reproduce it.
-
@Pathduck Should we ask internally if this is a bug or feature?
-
Apologies if I overcomplicated testing. I started from the original text that I noticed bug in, then attempted to distill the behavior to smallest unit. Initially I noticed I could trigger this bug by importing my original bookmarks.
This could be a feature that is buggy, since if the bookmark name is "o lo" - there is no reason selecting "n(n)" or "l(l l)" text would still display the link - these characters do not appear on the bookmark name (unless URL is being checked aswell from example.net).
This is still a confusing behavior and definitely acts like a bug if it is only appearing on Windows and not Linux/MacOS.
Do note this occurs mostly when brackets are involved.
I will let the devs take it from here.