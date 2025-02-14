I have till recently found the Manage My Tabs - Tab Manager extension good for rapidly closing tabs I can bear to close in bulk.

Recently the extension crashes when I click on it's icon. Vivaldi has said the extension is banned, but now the page just crashes with the dead bird icon and a notification says the extension has crashed and lets you reload it from there.

Removing it and reinstalling it doesn't help. Restarting Vivaldi doesn't help, nor does closing Vivaldi and restarting it.

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/manage-my-tabs-tab-manage/jbhejjmjopbmikcoffcckcnbaiohgbge

====

Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision b8b9e38c227ffcbddc2b1eaa4cafae187b90d9b6

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5487)

JavaScript V8 13.2.152.36

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-smooth-scrolling --restart --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --disable-quic --ignore-gpu-blocklist --enable-features=MlUrlScoring:MlUrlScoring_EnableMlScoringForSearches/true,UrlScoringModel: --disable-features=LogUrlScoringSignals,MlUrlSearchBlending,OmniboxOnDeviceHeadProviderNonIncognito --flag-switches-end

Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe