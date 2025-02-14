Unsolved all my data is gone by the new update
-
hi everyone idk if anyone can help me with this issue but after i install a new windows and install vivaldi that iv been using for 4 years log in like normal all my data must be showing up the bookmarks the history but non of that are showing only the extentions
that iv been using 800mb vivaldi size after synce
where is my data ?????
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rocky4Beatz
Hi, it depends when you had sync the last time.
Last month all data on the sync servers was deleted from the Vivaldi team.
If you now sync a new device/system you get empty data.
But it is strange the extensions data is there, open
vivaldi://sync-internals, it show all data on the sync system with a counter of bookmarks, passwords and so forth.
If all is there sync is blocked partially on your system.
Any VPN, Proxy or security software like a firewall running?
-
@mib2berlin yes its a new pc the data isnt there also and theres no vpn runing or proxy or security software why they deleted the data synce is my data completely gone now?
-
i think i will end using this browser after 4 years all my data is gone why they missed up with the most important thing
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rocky4Beatz
The most important thing is to make backups for important data, Vivaldi sync is not a backup system.
Anyway, there is nothing shown in sync-internals?
The sync database system was broken and there was no way to restore it and the Vivaödi team had to reset it.
The first you get on the sync help page is:
If you lost all data I am very sorry but there is no way to restore it without a backup, I fear.
-
yes theres nothing but thank god i had a backup import from vivaldi on fire fox with the same bookmarks and everything but isnt new its old before 2 month but still not bad
so is this issue gonna return again i used vivaldi only for the homepage or the speed dail since other browsers i had to run an extention for this
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rocky4Beatz
This was the first time we had a complete outage of the sync system since 10 Years, I bet it will never happen again.
Just backup your user profile folder "Default" from time to time, the path is shown in the Help > About menu.
Export your passwords, you cant use the profie data on a new system. It is encrypted with the Windows user ID and it is unique for each Windows system.
Good you have some data back.
Cheers, mib