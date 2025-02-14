@Rocky4Beatz

The most important thing is to make backups for important data, Vivaldi sync is not a backup system.

Anyway, there is nothing shown in sync-internals?

The sync database system was broken and there was no way to restore it and the Vivaödi team had to reset it.

The first you get on the sync help page is:

If you lost all data I am very sorry but there is no way to restore it without a backup, I fear.