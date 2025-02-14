@far4 maybe its just probably a silly bot which did not understand it well at all but im glad you did i simply wont be using commas or what ever just straight up words in english not spanish not anything different but you see i know viv team never promised a vault to us ever but since this was a community where you can ask viv devs for what you feel should be added into viv i was requesting this new feature did we forgot vivaldi is Literally all about features am i forgetting something or maybe its you i am not sure but if it did have a vault it would benefit us all i Like to ask for stuff i can see other ppl using not just my self i understand the purpose of this app very much its to get a bunch of decent features so yh ofc viv never had any plans for a file/downloads vault how can it when its such a rare feature which its dever possibly never saw before or knew a thing about cant suddenly catch an idea like that out of no where or thin air so to speak cuz its a simple concept but a difficult thing to create appearantly muchless to think of never seeing it much or at all nothing inspired it to get a vault as with many big apps a feature will occur and you will see it in every app many as good some not even close many even better with a feature or as an app as a while but no giant app Like chrome edge etc the typical apps every internet user knows has it so it will not be in vivaldi but viv can do its own thing and not be Like a kid Looking at his friends to copy what his friends are doing in class in a test cuz its how ever big app feels edge copies chrome etc viv should be the big mainstream app others copy from not vice versa