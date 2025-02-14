a file vault keeping all downloaded stuff in viv from all spys
-
hello and i wish all dev of this app such very good fun happy time of day blessing to all viv folks and yes even to us all who is the vivaldi fans boys n girls ok there is a good cool feature in a few browser apps its in aloha and avast/avg browser and quetta of which is able to hide/store all which you had downloaded into the browser it is called a vault some call it safe space or a private folder but is a vault overall using it we can simply keep pdf or all needed highly important stuff in the app so there is nobody else but who ever its for can ever access it not even with a computer yh i know amazing as frick i wanna see it in vivaldi cuz it will be first main stream browsing app ever known by a billion ppl with a file vault who wouldnt wanna be first in something so cool right and if it gets a Lock plus vault it will be first browsing app with full background play and file vault and pin lock even small apps dont have all of this very cool stuff which no app ever got all just imagine this is everything you can need from any mobile browsing app duh
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TheVivFanWhoisGreat
We have periods, commas and paragraphs in English, this is unreadable and looks like spam.
-
@mib2berlin well not everybody is simply just from an proper English speaking country but do i even look like a gramma god to you what im saying is a file vault is a thing you keep all your stuff in to everything you download regardless to what it is you download it and keep it within a vault/browser and so it will be impossible for anybody else to get access to even with a computer or police tricks download aloha look for a random pic on Google download it and save it in private folder which is a code name for its vault vivaldi will be first app in the. Mainstream space with this feature excluding aloha cuz its kind of very popular too but still not anywhere as popular if its compared with viv but is popular enough to consider it as quite popular
-
Overall, it's clear to me what the man is proposing. But it is not realistic. Vivaldi has no goal of embedding secure vault, encrypted storage for downloaded files, and never had any such plans for android. I've never read anything even remotely similar.
(It's for the best, it's a normal, serious approach, considering how many bugs and regressions there are with android/Vivaldi. You don't want to cross an elephant and a crocodile Even passwords shouldn't be stored in your browser if they're from something important.)
Encrypting info on android, creating secure storage or folder(s) is better done with third-party programs.
Here you can flexibly choose what you need based on the goals of the task. For example, you can save downloads to a private browser folder on sdmicro and then manually transfer them to an encrypted encfs folder using MiXplorer. Opening this folder and browsing the files is just as convenient with a "Swiss knife" with many features like MiXplorer. It also supports creating encrypted 7z archives and aes encryption for individual files.
-
@far4 maybe its just probably a silly bot which did not understand it well at all but im glad you did i simply wont be using commas or what ever just straight up words in english not spanish not anything different but you see i know viv team never promised a vault to us ever but since this was a community where you can ask viv devs for what you feel should be added into viv i was requesting this new feature did we forgot vivaldi is Literally all about features am i forgetting something or maybe its you i am not sure but if it did have a vault it would benefit us all i Like to ask for stuff i can see other ppl using not just my self i understand the purpose of this app very much its to get a bunch of decent features so yh ofc viv never had any plans for a file/downloads vault how can it when its such a rare feature which its dever possibly never saw before or knew a thing about cant suddenly catch an idea like that out of no where or thin air so to speak cuz its a simple concept but a difficult thing to create appearantly muchless to think of never seeing it much or at all nothing inspired it to get a vault as with many big apps a feature will occur and you will see it in every app many as good some not even close many even better with a feature or as an app as a while but no giant app Like chrome edge etc the typical apps every internet user knows has it so it will not be in vivaldi but viv can do its own thing and not be Like a kid Looking at his friends to copy what his friends are doing in class in a test cuz its how ever big app feels edge copies chrome etc viv should be the big mainstream app others copy from not vice versa
-
@far4 hey can you tell me exactly is being taken from vivaldi if it gets a new feature.especially a vault cuz apps get new stuff all the time but usually nothing is taken away from them is it background play or is it just adding something new to the table than taking anything
-
waylonwesley Banned
This post is deleted!
-
@far4 so ppl are telling me just how much a file protective vault in vivaldi would be such a very bad thing for vivaldi ever to have and would hurt viv and its reputation of concept of having a feature rich asset but cant do a simple amd short sentence explaining of why it even is bad ok... wow thats odd make it make sense if you gotta make it make anything at all