Since a few days I notice some strange behaviour in Vivaldi. I don’t know whether this is caused by the download of a new version or that I possibly have some sort of virus. This behaviour wasn’t the case before.

When I open a new page from the quick use list I cannot open any of these. The page just jumps to the bottom after clicking. When I refresh the page the problem of the jumping is gone.

Also I notice a lot of saved cookies added to the list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings. They all seem to come from the quick choose list. But I didn’t go to them, nor are the already open. This happens already after a few seconds or so after manually deleting them. Is this possibly just a setting that has changed through the update?

Furthermore I see TikTok in the list website authorization exceptions list. And I am 100% sure I did’t go there! After a while this is gone.

This is starting to freak me out!

Very happy with your help! Tkx!

UsemyVivaldi