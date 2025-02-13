Cookies added to list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings and page jump in new page
Since a few days I notice some strange behaviour in Vivaldi. I don’t know whether this is caused by the download of a new version or that I possibly have some sort of virus. This behaviour wasn’t the case before.
When I open a new page from the quick use list I cannot open any of these. The page just jumps to the bottom after clicking. When I refresh the page the problem of the jumping is gone.
Also I notice a lot of saved cookies added to the list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings. They all seem to come from the quick choose list. But I didn’t go to them, nor are the already open. This happens already after a few seconds or so after manually deleting them. Is this possibly just a setting that has changed through the update?
Furthermore I see TikTok in the list website authorization exceptions list. And I am 100% sure I did’t go there! After a while this is gone.
This is starting to freak me out!
Very happy with your help! Tkx!
UsemyVivaldi
@UseMyVivaldi said in Cookies added to list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings and page jump in new page:
When I open a new page from the quick use list I cannot open any of these. The page just jumps to the bottom after clicking.
If by "quick use list" you are referring to the Start Page, then this was fixed in latest update, see https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-four-7-1/
TbGbe,
Tkx for your reaction and link. I updated Vivaldi and this problem seems to be solved now.
How about the other reported problems of saved cookies and Tiktok, because these are not solved with the update.
Tkx again.
UsemyVivaldi
@UseMyVivaldi said in Cookies added to list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings and page jump in new page:
cookies added to the list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings.
Cookies are only saved when visiting sites (or by extensions).
Check "Privacy and Security -Website Permissions - Cookies"; maybe you want to change this to "session only"?
But that could cause login information being lost (perhaps change the setting specifically for sites where you have logins by clicking the LOCK icon in the url/address field when on those sites).
TbGbe,
Tkx again for your reaction. The setting session only already exists. So it must be something else.
Tkx again.
UsemyVivaldi
TbGbe,
If you have more ideas, I would really appreciate this. If not, that’s ok too.
In that case I hope someone else will know what to do to correct this. You never know what all these cookies are doing in the background and that worries me. Especially when I am not using these websites at the moment.
UsemyVivaldi
@UseMyVivaldi One thought - regarding these cookies from the "quick choose list" (??) - again I assume you mean the "Start Page".
That is just a selection from your bookmarks. Perhaps you need to examine those (Bookmark Manager / Ctrl-B).
Or are you referring to Search Engine cookies - could these be from "search suggestions" as you type in url bar?
It may help if you can give a couple of specific examples of these cookies.
Another possibility, are you using Vivaldi sync with another device?
Basically I'm just wildly guessing.
TbGbe,
I’m referring to the page that comes up when opening a new tab page. Here are two screenprints, so you know what I am talking (writing) about.
Right now it seems that only cookies of websites that are open are visible. Did anaything change in the meantime?
UsemyVivaldi
TbGbe,
Untill now cookies of all the sites in the quick choose list were added in the saved cookies.
And what about Tiktok that was visible here (not any more). See scrpnt.
UsemyVivaldi
TbGbe,
is it different from what you expected and thus are flabbergasted?
Btw, the language is Dutch.
UsemyVivaldi
@UseMyVivaldi said in Cookies added to list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings and page jump in new page:
the page that comes up when opening a new tab page.
Yes, that is Vivaldi's Start Page. This shows (some of) your Bookmarks.
I notice you also have NOS active in the sidepanel, a news channel with clips/links might add to your cookies.
Did anaything change in the meantime?
Not since the update I linked you to.
The screenshot of cookies seems to be mostly Microsoft - I guess from hotmail.com.
what about Tiktok
Tiktok clips are embedded in many sites so I wouldn't know where they might be coming from.
Basically my advice would be don't worry, you'll never avoid unwanted cookies; just be sure to restart Vivaldi and manually clean the cookies list every so often (no less than once per month ).
Btw, the language is Dutch.
Not a problem!
UseMyVivaldi
TbGbe,
Tkx for your answer again.
Yes, that is Vivaldi's Start Page. This shows (some of) your Bookmarks.
Correct me if I’m wrong: the start page shows the speed dial pages. Bookmarks are different ones that you can add, see printscreen .
I notice you also have NOS active in the sidepanel, a news channel with clips/links might add to your cookies.
Where do you see NOS in the side panel, I don’t see it? I presume it’s the bar at the left side of the screen?
Not since the update I linked you to.
If nothing changed, how can it be then that the adding of all the cookies from the speed dial suddenly stopped from being added to the saved cookies.
The screenshot of cookies seems to be mostly Microsoft - I guess from hotmail.com.
Yes, Hotmail always seems to have a lot of cookies, I don’t know why .
Tiktok clips are embedded in many sites so I wouldn't know where they might be coming from.
Basically my advice would be don't worry, you'll never avoid unwanted cookies; just be sure to restart Vivaldi and manually clean the cookies list every so often (no less than once per month ).
Well, I had never seen Tiktok before in the cookies.
And I did worry, because the cookies of all the pages in the speed dial became visible after deleting all a few seconds later in the saved cookies screen without them being open. Before (and now again) I have never seen other cookies than the pages that I opened.
Not a problem!
Tkx for your understanding for being Dutch :).
@UseMyVivaldi said in Cookies added to list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings and page jump in new page:
the speed dial pages. Bookmarks are different
Well, the full list of Bookmarks includes speed dial.
Speed dial is a selection of some of the Bookmarks that will appear on the Start Page. Open the Bookmarks Manager (Ctrl-B) and look through the entries. "Speed dial" is a kind of label you can add to or remove from any bookmark.
TbGbe,
Tkx again.
Ok, I get it about bookmarks.
Do you also have some comments on my other remarks: NOS, nothing changed, TikTok in website authorizations and saved cookies from not opened websites?
UsemyVivaldi
@UseMyVivaldi said in Cookies added to list Saved cookies in Privacy Settings and page jump in new page:
NOS,
Sorry. I meant npo not nos (the icon is a red/orange square) .
TikTok in website authorizations
If not from an embed on another site (or an extension); no idea
saved cookies from not opened websites
Again, another site "linking" to the source (similar to hotmail for microsoft cookies)?
TbGbe,
Ok, tkx for your time and replies. Let’s leave it for now and hope it’s not a virus. I’ve run a quick virus and offline Defender scan, but nothing is found. I started the full virus scan, but that takes ages with processor on full capacity and foresee that the laptop shuts down after many hours doing so.
I have a not so new laptop from 2011, 14 years of age now. But still working fine, only a bit slow when Defender is updating. And some sites with video’s that use a lot of capacity. Also I have the strange ventilator problem that has been reported by many people. I solved this by just not putting the laptop to the the sleep or waiting mode. And wait untill it stoppes working or Windows 10 is not updated anymore.
UsemyVivaldi