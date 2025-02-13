Minimize X (former Twitter) usage on Vivaldi websites
-
I really hope Vivaldi can minimize the usage of X (former Twitter) on official websites. There are alternatives like mastodon, bluesky, threads or even Xcancel. Boycotting X is urgent for protect democracy and vulnerable communities.
Of course, it would be perfect that Vivaldi can fully boycott X, and but I fully understand that It's not easy to do.
Thank you.
-
barbudo2005
-
And I think that Meta, TikTok, YouTube..., etc all MAGA techs are cancer of society, but that would be much more difficult for Vivaldi to boycotting and I am not requesting for this. Thank you very much .
-
barbudo2005
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lipviva Cancel culture is the real cancer of society.
It is a free world. Don’t use 𝕏 if you don’t like free speech.
Vivaldi as a business needs to maintain a presence on 𝕏, YouTube, and other large media platforms. They also have a presence on Mastodon.
Any user is free to add their favourite media sites as a web panel, and nobody needs your approval. A browser should remain completely neutral regarding political views. It is just a tool for browsing the Internet, sending email, and keeping track of your appointments, etc.
-
~
Resources for people who want to leave x
https://bsky.app/profile/leavex.eu/post/3lijmmnrvys2p
https://escape-x.org
https://openportability.org