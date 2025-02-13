Errors on mail setup
So..I have my own mail server. Been trying to connect vivaldi, but here is the error I see:
Feb 13 06:19:08 postfix/smtps/smtpd[457529]: SSL_accept error from <client>: -1
Feb 13 06:19:08 postfix/smtps/smtpd[457529]: warning: TLS library problem: error:0A000416:SSL routines::sslv3 alert certificate unknown:../ssl/record/rec_layer_s3.c:1593:SSL alert number 46:
Not sure what's different with vivaldi then other clients? Thank you.
Well turns out this is a self-signed cert. Is there no way to get Vivaldi mail to work with an internal server with a self signed cert?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@jamesinthebox Create a CA certificate with XCA and sign mail server certificate with it.
Import CA certificate into your OS certificate store.
- Windows: Open Certificate Manager tool and import CA certificate in Trusted Root Certificates
- Linux: Install nss3tool's certutil and add CA certificate
⇒ https://thomas-leister.de/en/how-to-import-ca-root-certificate/
@DoctorG Thanks...would rather not go through the hassle of recreating the certs just for Vivaldi. Neat software XCA though
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@jamesinthebox said in Errors on mail setup:
would rather not go through the hassle of recreating the certs
Vivaldi has no exception setting to workaround invalid certificates.
Have you tried to import the certificate
- Linux: start certutil and set as trusted:
certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "TCu,Cu,Tu" -n "Name of CA certificate" -i filename.pem
- Windows: start certmgr.msc and add to store Trusted Root Certificates
