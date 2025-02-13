I have been using the custom thumbnail feature for quite some time, and it works ok on one computer, you upload the thumbnail locally and the browser stores it and uses it for that site/folder bookmark. I am not sure where it stores it.

But then I just noticed today that if you upload an image on one computer and then go to the other computer that is logged into sync (so the bookmarks are synced) then the thumbnail is blank/has the little cloud with a line through it, denoting the image does not exist.

It would be good if these image were synced as part of sync, so that when bookmarks are synced or restored across computers the thumbnail remains. Failing that it would be good to have a mechanism that allows that image file to be used across synced devices (although I guess that would just be sync).

Just my experience and thoughts, curious to hear others.