performance issues with
simpsonetti
Hi, i'm using vivaldi :
7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
In several workspaces i have ~ 300 tabs open.
I'm facing here some performance issues. From time2time i have to close vivaldi and repoen it. Then it's quite faster. The complete behaior is slowing down.
Are there any chances to boost up the performance?
On other Browsers i'm not having this issue.
But i'm loving the workspaces to separate the tabs .
Regards
mib2berlin Soprano
@simpsonetti
Hi, please add your system specs, distribution, DE.
Open the Vvaldi task manager with Shift+Esc and check if a tab or extension cause high CPU/RAM usage.
After restart all background tabs are hibernated, 300 open tabs may use 10 GB of RAM, if you are low on memory the system starts swapping.
May enabling Memory Saver in Settings > Tabs help.
I can work with 1000 tabs and 23 workspaces without lagging if I hibernate all background tabs from time to time in the tab context menu.
Specs in my signature.
simpsonetti
@mib2berlin Memory Saver is enabled "automatic"
No process/task was running with much cpu/mem. Background was ~1Gb.
mib2berlin Soprano
@simpsonetti
Hm, I meant check the task manager when the lagging start.
I had to disable hardware acceleration on the laptop because the GPU goes up to 300% of my 8 threads, means 800%.
After restart it is gone but start at some point.
Disable HW acceleration in Settings > Webpages for a test, restart Vivaldi.