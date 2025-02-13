Solved Sony CH520 Headphones just stopped working
Pesala Ambassador
On a previous occasion, my new headphones just stopped working. I got them replaced.
The new set did the same recently, then stopped working for no apparent reason while watching a YouTube Video.
It is so random; and I have no idea why it happens.
I figured out how to fix the problem.
- Plug in the headphones to charge
- Press the + and - buttons simultaneously to perform a factory reset
- Unplug and plug in again if they need recharging
It would be nice to know why they break in the first place, but at least I now know how to fix the issue.
