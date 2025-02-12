close bar how?
-
newbuser001
so i think i pressed a few keys together by accident and this bar below the address bar pops up that shows spd dial, bookmarks, other folders. how do i close it? idk what i pressed T_T help me ty!
-
Try Ctrl-Shift-B
-
@newbuser001 That's the Bookmarks bar, you can hide it with either menu > View > Bookmarks bar or from Settings.
-
newbuser001
@bariton omg ty so much God bless you!
-
@newbuser001 Thank you : )
Try Ctrl-F1 to see the defined hotkeys, use the search field top right in that dialog to find what you need.
-
Nnewbuser001 marked this topic as a regular topic