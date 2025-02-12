Hi guys!

Is it possible to make the message list colour-coded for mails from the same sender? Without a filter and a label?

The problem with labels is that I would have to label all incoming mail that is relevant to me. I have not yet found any auto labelling.

The problem with filters is that you put them in a separate place, but they are still not coloured. And if I filter all the relevant mailers and put them under the filters, I am almost in the same place as if I used folders. The only difference is that I can see one letter in several places. All messages, Filters, All accounts/Inboxes. etc.

So I would like to see coloured rows in the main column. As the email arrives, if I have previously specified it, it will be colored by default.

If not otherwise at the moment, can this be fixed with custom CSS?

Regards: csablak