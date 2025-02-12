Cannot login at Ergo.com
I cannot login at the following site:
https://kunde-s.ergo.de/meineversicherungen/lz/start.aspx?vu=ergo
When I try to login the site just seems to reload and does not continue and enter (load and display) my account.
When I use Chrome or Firefox instead, I can login to my account normally. It worked in the past using Vivaldi but does not for quite some time now - I cannot remember the exact date but it has been that way for months.
I tried starting vivaldi without extensions and disabling the integrated ad-blocker. Did not help.
My "workaround" is using firefox for this site.
Any suggestions?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@microd Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thank you for your quick response!
Using the guest profile worked.
Disabling extensions (shortcut using ... --disable-extensions) and disabling the integrated adblocker did not, as mentioned in my first post.
So do you have any idea what the issue with the profile might be? I'd rather avoid starting all over again with a new profile.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@microd Impossible to say, could be blocking cookies, maybe third-party, maybe an extension interfering even when disabled, could be corrupt cache etc.
It's also impossible for others to test since they cannot make an account on the site.
So do the rest of the troubleshooting.
Thank you very much. You sent me on the right track - again. Well, the troubleshooting page had it all, but I looked for a shortcut, I guess
I scrolled through the troubleshooting steps and found the one about the cookies quite inviting. So, I deleted all entries for that domain, and it works just fine now. So, it seems it was a broken cookie or something of that sort...
Sorry, for bothering you with this. I should have checked this out before coming here. Maybe, there's also a lesson in here for somebody else. But I doubt it because the problem is quite specific...
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@microd Glad to have been of help
I think the only lesson to be had is - bookmark that guide, and whenever you encounter some "weird" behaviour on a site, follow it through and a properly working browser will be the result