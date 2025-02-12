I cannot login at the following site:

https://kunde-s.ergo.de/meineversicherungen/lz/start.aspx?vu=ergo

When I try to login the site just seems to reload and does not continue and enter (load and display) my account.

When I use Chrome or Firefox instead, I can login to my account normally. It worked in the past using Vivaldi but does not for quite some time now - I cannot remember the exact date but it has been that way for months.

I tried starting vivaldi without extensions and disabling the integrated ad-blocker. Did not help.

My "workaround" is using firefox for this site.

Any suggestions?