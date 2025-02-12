Updates
BelgianCongo
I had chosen vivaldi browser because I was tired of the large number of updates in google chrome, now I see that vivaldi is even worse then google, my browser have been updated more than 3 times just this month, now I will delete this useless browser and install the brave browser instead, which has the same shields, is faster, has less junk in it, and most important, does not update every 4 days!
@BelgianCongo said in Updates:
updated more than 3 times just this month
This looks like a troll post but I'll reply anyway
Well if you're not interested in fixes to the program's errors and new features, disable the updates altogether in settings.
Once a month make sure to check for updates manually.
Or use something else if that bothers you so much, nobody forces you to use Vivaldi.
BelgianCongo
