Need 2 diff locations for new tabs
New to V, did search, and thanks for all help.
I'm looking to have new tabs from clicked links to open NEXT TO the active tab, but new tabs from NEW TAB button to open all the way at the right. I don't use stacked tabs yet.
I can get one or the other of these things to work. Is there a way to have both? Thanks.
yojimbo274064400
Does selecting Settings > Tabs > After Related Tabs (located under New Tab Position section) not achieve the desired behaviour?
If not then consider creating a Command Chain to open a new tab and move to the end of tabs; for example shown below:
NB: though screenshot is from Linux platform the implementation of commands will be similar on macOS.
Why yes, that does do exactly what I want, and I'm clearly struggling to see the obvious. Thanks for taking the time, and showing the command chain option, too.
I hope to get better at this soon.