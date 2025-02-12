I need to login every day for Sync to work
I don't understand, it seems since version 7 Vivald refuses to stay synced. Everyday it stops working and I need to give my password again, every single day.
The only thing I did was keep Vivaldi updated as recommended.
Why I'm doing wrong?
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi, nothing, this is a bug happen for some users.
My Android 15 device does, my 14 doesn't log me out of sync.
It is reported and a fix is in progress.