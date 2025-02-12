Clicking my Speed dial tiles makes my page jump
Since yesterdays update for Vivaldi, clicking my Speed dial tile makes the Speed dial jump and nothing opens. Scrolling back up does not change the result. I have to select my tiles with the arrow keys. This has never happened before after previous updates. I am using an HP Laptop. How do I restore the normal working mode ?
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@iDigit said in Clicking my Speed dial tiles makes my page jump:
Check for new update of Vivaldi.
A fix was deployed today