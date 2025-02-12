Save Workspace session
-
I have created my Workspaces, but how do I save these Workspaces for my next session ?
I did the "Save all tabs as Session", but when I open that session, it creates duplicate Workspaces with the same name and a "(session)" added to it. If I close the browser, reopen it and open the saved session, it adds again Workspaces with the same name, etc...
I just want to be able to open the browser and have the workspaces with the tabs that I had in them, reopen like it was when I closed the browser.
Hope it makes sense.
-
@serhito
Hi, enable Last Session in Settings > General > Startup with, Vivaldi start with all workspaces and tabs.
If you open a saved session Vivaldi should open a new window with all workspaces and tabs.
If you close it with the X it move all into the existing window, if you use Exit from the file menu it doesn't.
-
Thanks for your quick and good answer.
So I did that and it indeed works. When I reopen the browser, it goes to the last stage.
My saved session is a default setup, so basically I cannot use that to restart at that stage ? It will always create new workspaces in addition to the one I had previously ?
Sorry, it is kind of hard to explain. Hope you understand.
-
@serhito
Hm, not sure.
Nothing is duplicated, you simply have two independent windows.
One at start and one from a session.
My startup doesn't even have workspaces.
-
On your picture, right corner, you have workspace - test (session), then (session) (session) , etc... Why is that ?
That's what I have but it looks different. If you enable the "Show Workspaces in Tab Bar", you might see what I have. The workspaces tabs will show on your tab bar all the way to the left.
So that (session), comes when I use the open saved session.
-
@serhito
Hm, I'm a little confused myself now.
I don't use sessions normally, only for testing and this setting is enabled.
The images shows the windows panel, not the workspaces menu.
Please wait a bit if other users step by to help you, I can make more tests later.
Cheers, mib