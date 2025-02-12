Speed dial bégaie depuis la dernière maj
GastonJules
Bonjour,
Comportement anormal de speed dial depuis la dernière maj : quand je clique sur une vignette, au lieu d'ouvrir le lien c'est un nouveau speed dial qui s'ouvre. Là je peux ouvrir le lien, mais les onglets s'accumulent...
Comment retrouver un fonctionnement normal ?
Merci !
(Win 11).
Pesala Ambassador
@GastonJules It is a known bug.
