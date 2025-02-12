export mail accounts settings
Shrimphead
Hi,
is there a way to export the mail accounts and import them on another pc?
Or do i have to do it manually twice, because it is not synchronized?
Regards
mib2berlin Soprano
@Shrimphead
Hi and yes, mail accounts are not synced and there is no export feature.
There are feature requests about, you can vote for it with the like button in the first post.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=mail&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Shrimphead
@mib2berlin Thank you!