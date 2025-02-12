Alt-click link to open in tile
I'd like the option to be able to alt-click a link and have it start a tiled tab. Currently, I have set up a Chain to do it with extra steps after opening a link in a new tab:
- Select Current Tab
- Select Next Tab
- Stack Tabs
- Delay
- Tile Vertically
But it's annoying to have to run that every time when there's a modifier-click that could do it.
Pesala Ambassador
@ampr You could add the command chain as an item on the link context menu.
Edit: That won’t work as Open Link in New Tab has to have a URL as a parameter.