Ger:
Hallo, ich habe seit neustem ein Problem mit der Sidebar. Wenn ich etwas schreiben möchte, wird automatisch auf der Startseite Der Button "Neu" zum hinzufügen von lesezeichen ausgewählt. Jetzt kann ich die Seitenleiste nicht mehr verwenden.
Ich hoffe dazu gibt es eine Lösung.
Vielen Dank im Vorraus!
Eng:
Hello, I recently started having a problem with the sidebar. When I try to type something, the "New" button on the homepage, which is used to add bookmarks, gets selected automatically. Now I can no longer use the sidebar.
I hope there is a solution for this.
Thank you in advance!
mib2berlin
@Pixl127
Hi, is this only with the ChatGPT panel?
I use Google Keep, Translate and Youtube and can write.
@mib2berlin
Hey, I can't use any website except the ones from vivaldi
mib2berlin
@Pixl127
Hi, check this in a private window, if it work there an extension cause this probably.
@mib2berlin
It also doesn't work in a private window
DoctorG
@Pixl127 Check if Settings → Keyboard → Keyboard Shortcuts → Single key shortcuts is active.
Check extensions manager (Ctrl+Shift+E), deactivate all, re-enable all.
@DoctorG
Same problem 🫤
I fixed the problem by just reinstalling the browser