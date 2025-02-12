Hello.

Since a few days the SysTray Icon of Vivaldi went missing from said SysTray next to the clock.

I have set that up as BackGround service in order to keep Vivaldi Process alive (for example that i dont always need to unlock my Passwordsafe after i closed Vivaldi and opened it again).

Via the TrayIcon i was also able to open Vivaldis Taskmanager.

There was a setting in Vivaldi for that. I don't know if it was in Vivaldis own settings or if it was on chrome://settings

I would really like to get that option back.

The SpeedDial issue is about if i for example scroll down my Speedials and open a Dial via Mouse Middleclick (in Background), then change to the newly opened Tab and then back again to my still open SpeedDial tab the page is scrolled up again to the top. So i always need to scroll down to the bottom again. Pretty annoying if there are many Dials in one folder.

I hope someone can help and thank in advance.