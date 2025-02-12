SysTray Icon and SpeedDial issue
-
Ravecreator
Hello.
Since a few days the SysTray Icon of Vivaldi went missing from said SysTray next to the clock.
I have set that up as BackGround service in order to keep Vivaldi Process alive (for example that i dont always need to unlock my Passwordsafe after i closed Vivaldi and opened it again).
Via the TrayIcon i was also able to open Vivaldis Taskmanager.
There was a setting in Vivaldi for that. I don't know if it was in Vivaldis own settings or if it was on chrome://settings
I would really like to get that option back.
The SpeedDial issue is about if i for example scroll down my Speedials and open a Dial via Mouse Middleclick (in Background), then change to the newly opened Tab and then back again to my still open SpeedDial tab the page is scrolled up again to the top. So i always need to scroll down to the bottom again. Pretty annoying if there are many Dials in one folder.
I hope someone can help and thank in advance.
-
@Ravecreator said in SysTray Icon and SpeedDial issue:
The SpeedDial issue is about if i for example scroll down my Speedials and open a Dial via Mouse Middleclick (in Background), then change to the newly opened Tab and then back again to my still open SpeedDial tab the page is scrolled up again to the top.
-
@DoctorG
The problem described there is not which i have.
I wrote that if i scroll down my Speeddial page and open a dial from there with mouse middlebutton (in background), go to the newly opened tab and then back to the speeddial page from where i opened the dial it is scrolled all the way up..
-
@Ravecreator Ah, i see what you mean.
Can confirm this.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG
Hello.
Thank you for confirming the issue.
I opened a report: VB-114104
-
@Ravecreator Thanks for report.
I confirmed it in tracker.
-
Thank you kindly.
Any idea about the SysTray icon?