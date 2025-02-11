New window: all Former groups and Tabs are gone
-
By accident I tapped on "New window" (Vivaldi Android).
I never stumbeled over this feature before.
I didn't manage to come back to the initial window.
Now all the initial tabs and tab groups are gone.
Where are they?
What went wrong?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When you open the main Vivaldi menu, do you see the option "Manage windows"? You can go to your other window from there.
In case you closed your main window, go to the Tab Switcher > Closed Tabs to reopen the tabs.