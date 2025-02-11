Synced autofill entries - how to manage?
-
Hi,
sync-internals tool shows I have 6000+ autofill items being synchronized. How can I check them and clean them up? In Vivaldi autofill settings (and in chrome://settings/autofill) I can see only 3 addresses and no payment information.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@lukaszj Hi, there is no way to manage autofill entries, in any browser that I know of.
Only thing you can do is delete them all through the Delete Browsing Data dialog.
Unfortunately, deleting autofill will also delete your addresses and credit cards if you have those stored.
This is a major drawback in browsers, they love to store autofill data but there's no way to actually manage it.