Vivalidi 7.1.3570.48: Any Click in Start Page Scrolls Down
If my start page is longer than the page view (ie. vertical scrolling) and I click anywhere it scrolls to the bottom.
Consistent behaviour, maximising the window and everything fits without a scrollbar and it does not happen.
Previous version did not do this! (I have just upgraded.)
I see this has been reported and tracked as a bug: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105366/speed-dial-issue
Can confirm fixed in 7.1.3570.50.
Thanks to the Vivaldi team!