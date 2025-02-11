Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48.x64 breaks speed dial every time I install it
mousewarped
After an update to Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48.x64 speed dial went nuts on all my machines, left clicking on any thumbnail scrolled instantly to the bottom of the thumbnail page! Checked all settings but all were normal. Copied a Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) install from a Macrium image over the new install and all returned to normal. I then installed Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48.x64 again and speed dial went bezerk again, recreated this several times to be certain and yes the new version absolutely breaks speed dial every time. Good thing I had a recent backup as the Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) version I just downloaded from Vivaldi's page refuses to install over the bad update claiming it won't install over a newer version.
In any case the problem is real and I can recreate it repeatedly on multiple machines, for now I have turned off Vivaldi updates on all installs until the issue gets fixed.
@mousewarped Known and reported, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105366/speed-dial-issue
I have this same issue, 7.1.3570.48.x64 as it is reported by mousewarped
Ugh, this is seriously annoying! The scrolling issue in Vivaldi is such a huge problem that I can’t even use the browser properly anymore. I really hope they roll out a fix soon, but it’s been going on for way too long. It’s incredibly frustrating when you rely on a browser for everything, and then something like this just messes it all up. It’s like I’m stuck in limbo because I can’t even get basic browsing done without dealing with this issue. At least Opera’s still working for now, but it’s just not the same experience. It’s so disappointing to have to switch when you’ve gotten used to a browser, and now I feel like I’m just waiting for a fix that might never come.
mib2berlin Soprano
@marcmib
Hi, if you check the link @TbGbe posted, a fix is there and will be pushed soon.
This happen only if you have to scroll on a speed dial page, change the size of the speed dials or add columns as workaround.
Set it to icons in Settings > Start Page should work 100%.
I didn't even noticed the bug because I have only 2 speed dial pages/folders I have to scroll.
Cheers, mib
@mousewarped Fixed in update released today.
Can confirm that update fixes the bug. Appreciate the speed.