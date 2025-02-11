After an update to Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48.x64 speed dial went nuts on all my machines, left clicking on any thumbnail scrolled instantly to the bottom of the thumbnail page! Checked all settings but all were normal. Copied a Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) install from a Macrium image over the new install and all returned to normal. I then installed Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48.x64 again and speed dial went bezerk again, recreated this several times to be certain and yes the new version absolutely breaks speed dial every time. Good thing I had a recent backup as the Vivaldi 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit) version I just downloaded from Vivaldi's page refuses to install over the bad update claiming it won't install over a newer version.

In any case the problem is real and I can recreate it repeatedly on multiple machines, for now I have turned off Vivaldi updates on all installs until the issue gets fixed.