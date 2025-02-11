Clicking an icon takes me to bottom of the page
-
phreakmode
Hello,
I use speed dials, when I click on a website icon in the speed dial it does not open the site but instead takes me to the bottom of the page. I can open websites by middle mouse button clicking on it. The settings have been reset, the mouse driver reinstalled, keyboard driver reinstalled. I use Aura anti-virus and VPN, and tried to disable all software running in the background. This is very odd as it was fine yesterday, any thoughts?
PM
-
@phreakmode Known and reported, see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105366/speed-dial-issue
-
phreakmode
Thank you! I need to up my search game for bugs it appears.