Visual Bug On New:Tab
Hi!
After latest update of Vivaldi [7.1.3570.48]
Sometimes when you open new tab, the "add new Speed:Dial" gets automatically highlighted. (See picture!)
See the highlight around the frame? I can't get it away other than close "New:Tab" and open a New one!
@Gneno That highlight around the dial is just the focus highlight, it shows where the input focus is, for keyboard users.
It's supposed to focus the Search field, but that might be removed by the user, in which case it will focus the first bookmark/dial so the user can press Enter to load the page.
It's not a bug, it's supposed to be there. But it should not focus the "New" button - unless the New button is the only dial on the start page, which would be a strange way to use the start page.
Please answer:
- Do you have "focus page content on new tab" enabled?
- Have you hidden the Start Page search field?
Also:
- Make a full-page screenshot of your Start Page.
@Pathduck Hi!
No, I dont have "Focus page content on new tab" enabled.
Yes, I have hidden the Start Page Search Field because of; (
See screenshot!)
[Picture Removed For Privacy, "if needed" to upload again, please tell me!]
@Gneno I have no idea, and the screenshot didn't really help much.
But now I have explained what this outline around the dial is, you know it's not a bug.
I need the exact steps to recreate this situation, starting from a clean profile.
I'm certainly not going to spend hours trying to figure out how to reproduce a minor purely cosmetic issue.
@Pathduck It seems this "Visual Bug" got fixed with the (VB-113633) update. I haven't had any issues since it was Released.
Thank you!