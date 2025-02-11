@Gneno That highlight around the dial is just the focus highlight, it shows where the input focus is, for keyboard users.

It's supposed to focus the Search field, but that might be removed by the user, in which case it will focus the first bookmark/dial so the user can press Enter to load the page.

It's not a bug, it's supposed to be there. But it should not focus the "New" button - unless the New button is the only dial on the start page, which would be a strange way to use the start page.

Please answer:

Do you have "focus page content on new tab" enabled?

Have you hidden the Start Page search field?

Also: