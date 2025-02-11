I'm new to Vivaldi, have recently switched from Opera. Really like the desktop version but the mobile app not so much. On my Android phone I tend to stick to Opera. Tab management in the Opera app feels better, makes more sense to me. Swiping through pages makes it easier to work single handedly. Swipe up and a page is closed. In Vivaldi (and others like Chrome and Edge) pages are displayed as tiles which makes operating these impossible with one hand. Opera uses the same approach as Nova launcher when switching and closing apps.

Is there a way to make Vivaldi use tabs like Opera does? Would be great if Vivaldi would add an option so users could decide to use this instead of tiles.

By the way, the tab bar settings available have already been tested but I found these not very useful. Only distracting