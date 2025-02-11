Multiple Ecosia search engines???
-
I noticed today I had no fewer than SEVEN Ecosia search engines in my search settings. I tried to remove them to no avail, then decided to reset the search settings to their defaults.
This left me with FIVE Ecosias, ONE of which I could remove using the settings page. The rest, I can click the ‘minus’ button, get a dialog asking me to confirm... and then nothing. The Ecosias remain.
Not that they’re doing anything more than sitting there, but still... How to prune the list to one?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SuperOscar
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Opensuse Linux, Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48.
Is Ecosia the default private search engine?
Then you cant remove it.
-
SuperOscar Translator
@mib2berlin said in Multiple Ecosia search engines???:
Is Ecosia the default private search engine?
Then you cant remove it.
No, I’ve actually never even used it. DuckDuckGo is the default (and Google for images).
I guess this must be related to Sync. I have multiple computers on which I run Vivaldi, out of my head six— three laptops and three desktops—, and Sync is syncing all settings.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SuperOscar
I use sync too, 4 desktop/laptop and 3 Android.
We have to wait if other users can confirm it.
Do you use a search engine extension?
DDG extension make problems in Vivaldi.
-
@mib2berlin said in Multiple Ecosia search engines???:
Do you use a search engine extension?
Nope. The only extensions I use are:
- uBlock Origin
- No Scripts for Google Chrome
- YouTube iFrame AdBlocker
(all of which are needed to kill ads in YouTube, and probably will stop working any day now).
EDIT: Oops, forgot Plasma integration extension.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@SuperOscar What happens if you click "Restore Defaults" and choose to keep custom engines?
What happens if you set another engine as default and then try to delete the redundant Ecosia entries?
-
@Pathduck said in Multiple Ecosia search engines???:
What happens if you set another engine as default and then try to delete the redundant Ecosia entries?
Look at my first post: that’s just what I did. Seven was reduced to five. Now after switching back and forth between my two present machines I seem to have accomplished reducing the number to two, but for the life of me I couldn’t tell how I did it
EDIT: No, sorry, perhaps you meant something different. I only saw the button “Restore defaults” (or whatever it is in the original English, I’m using localized version), never knew I could choose to keep custom engines.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
There are other reports on the Forum about duplicated search engines, on multiple platforms. Sync seems to be related to some of them.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?term=duplicate+search+engines
-
SuperOscar Translator
It begins to look like one actually can remove the duplicates—but only one at a time!
I mean, every time I switch machines, it seems I can successfully remove one duplicate. The next one asks to confirm the deletion all right, but then that’s that: nothing is actually done.
In a way it seems like you had a “one deletion per session” rule, although it’s not clear what counts as a “session”, as neither of my machines has been rebooted in between, only put to sleep.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@SuperOscar Well, worst case you can always delete the
Web Datafile from your profile dir. It will regenerate the search engines from scratch. Unfortunately this will also delete your autofill data, saved addresses and credit cards if you have saved those.
However, it's possible that with Sync enabled the redundant entries from another device will just sync back.
I don't know how technical you are but the Web Data file is just a SQLite database. You can use the
sqlite3tool to query it, and even delete rows (although doing so is not really "supported"):
https://www.sqlite.org/cli.html
Obviously any changes to the database will have to be done while the browser is closed, as the file is locked.
These are the default engines for my locale (Norwegian):
$ sqlite3 -table "Web Data" "select id,short_name,sync_guid from keywords;" +----+------------+--------------------------------------+ | id | short_name | sync_guid | +----+------------+--------------------------------------+ | 2 | Bing | 485bf7d3-0215-45af-87dc-538868000003 | | 3 | Yahoo! | 485bf7d3-0215-45af-87dc-538868000002 | | 4 | DuckDuckGo | 485bf7d3-0215-45af-87dc-538868000007 | | 5 | Ecosia | 485bf7d3-0215-45af-87dc-538868000004 | | 6 | Startpage | 485bf7d3-0215-45af-87dc-538868000005 | | 7 | Wikipedia | 485bf7d3-0215-45af-87dc-538868000006 | | 8 | Google | 485bf7d3-0215-45af-87dc-538868000001 | +----+------------+--------------------------------------+
The
sync_guidis what sync uses to decide if something is a duplicate. It should be unique for each engine. If it's different then you'll get duplicates because Sync will think it's a different engine.