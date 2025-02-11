I noticed today I had no fewer than SEVEN Ecosia search engines in my search settings. I tried to remove them to no avail, then decided to reset the search settings to their defaults.

This left me with FIVE Ecosias, ONE of which I could remove using the settings page. The rest, I can click the ‘minus’ button, get a dialog asking me to confirm... and then nothing. The Ecosias remain.

Not that they’re doing anything more than sitting there, but still... How to prune the list to one?