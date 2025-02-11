Quick Access
-
The screen jumps if I click anywhere on the quick access.
7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) (64bitové)
-
DoctorGTesting
@ok2pya 7.1.3570.48 Windows 11 23H2 / No jumping of screen by clicking in Vivaldi's Speed Dial.
-
kabachok2003
The screen jumps also !!!
-
DoctorGTesting
@kabachok2003 How to reproduce?
Which display and OS and Vivaldi settings do i need to check this?
-
win 10, after today udpaiting.
sreen : 1366*768
I can send a video of how it happens - I recorded the screen
-
-
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Версия 20ad12895e1f1c9d09467c782cf6aa4d40dc758b
ОС Windows 10 Version 1511 (Build 10586.545)
-
DoctorG
@kabachok2003 For a test, how many bookmarks in the Speed Dial?
-
kabachok2003
@DoctorG 54
-
Same problem, first click on new tab of speed dial scrolls to the bottom, after you scroll back top it works fine, until you use it again, pretty annoying considering i have like 100 dials there and use mainly ones in the top
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 20ad12895e1f1c9d09467c782cf6aa4d40dc758b
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3037)
-
@DoctorGTesting Win 10 22H2 Build 19045.5371,
GPU GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12G 2.0 (GV-N3060GAMING OC-12GD), mouse Logitech M-U007
6 horizontal, 5 vertical bookmarks, small size
-
@Batchman said in Quick Access:
Same problem, first click on new tab of speed dial scrolls to the bottom, after you scroll back top it works fine, until you use it again, pretty annoying considering i have like 100 dials there and use mainly ones in the top
yes!!! same problem and i have!!
-
i have the same problem. Sometimes i klick up to 20 times befor it reacts.
Resolution 1920x1080
Win 10 22H2 / i5 4570 / NV 1060 6GB / 16GB Ram
-
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, if you have to scroll on a speed dial page.
If you in a speed dial folder you cant go back to the startpage.
This was also mentioned in the stabe update thread.
-
DoctorG