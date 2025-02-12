7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Kernel Linux 5.4.0-205-generic (x86_64)

Version #225-Ubuntu SMP Fri Jan 10 22:23:35 UTC 2025

C Library GNU C Library / (Ubuntu GLIBC 2.31-0ubuntu9.17) 2.31

Distribution Linux Mint 20

After the Vivaldi update this morning I am having problems with Speed Dial. In folders with a large number of tiles, tiles in the first few rows are not accessible. Attempts to access (open a referenced URL or move a tile) simply cause the folder window to scroll down a number of rows. I must access bookmarks referenced by the tiles in the upper rows though the bookmarks menu (which seemed a bit of a chaotic mess, where it had not been before, and needed major clean up).

In folders with only a few tiles, everything seems to work fine.