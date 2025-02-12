Resolved: Speed Dial Issues after Update to 7.1.3570.48
-
7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Kernel Linux 5.4.0-205-generic (x86_64)
Version #225-Ubuntu SMP Fri Jan 10 22:23:35 UTC 2025
C Library GNU C Library / (Ubuntu GLIBC 2.31-0ubuntu9.17) 2.31
Distribution Linux Mint 20
After the Vivaldi update this morning I am having problems with Speed Dial. In folders with a large number of tiles, tiles in the first few rows are not accessible. Attempts to access (open a referenced URL or move a tile) simply cause the folder window to scroll down a number of rows. I must access bookmarks referenced by the tiles in the upper rows though the bookmarks menu (which seemed a bit of a chaotic mess, where it had not been before, and needed major clean up).
In folders with only a few tiles, everything seems to work fine.
-
Also with the head folder of Speed Dial open as a Window, attempts to access the address bar or the quick search box produce the same jump/scroll down effect.
But unlike with tiles in folders, the address bar or quick search box stay focused. I just need to scroll back up to see them.
-
diogenes009
I found the same bug with Linux Mint 22.1 Cinnamon 6.4.6 Kernel 6.8.0-52-generic after the update this morning.
I found that if you right click on the speed dial page you can then actually click on the tiles and get them to work that one time. Each new speed dial page you have to do it again, but at least you can use the speed dials.
Hopefully, they will push a fix quickly.
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@diogenes009 said in Speed Dial Issues after Update to 7.1.3570.48:
Fix is already pushed
-
diogenes009
@olli Thank you. I just updated and can verify it is fixed on my machine.
-
Verified
Resolved with 7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Thank you.