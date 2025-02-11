I've had this issue for a minute and I've no idea why. Basically, my passwords when changed do not update onto my Android. New logins also do not transfer between devices either.

I'm definitely logged in on both profiles, I've relogged into both. I ran vivaldi://sync-intervals as well, and Passwords is green, meaning the service is running. The ones that are grey are Managed User Settings, User Events, Contact Info, and Plus Address.

This wasn't always the case, but has been an issue for a while. I'm up-to-date on my browser both on mobile and on PC. I've also reinstalled both. It feels like all the continuity remains specific to the device instead of syncing between the two despite me using the same login. I dunno; not sure what to do from here.