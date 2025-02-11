background wallpaper missing after uninstalling mods
PakcikKumar
Hello, I've been using a certain vivaldi theme mods for around 6 months or so, and decided to get back to original themes. But after undo-ing all the steps, I am now stuck with this background images that seemingly overlapped with something, thus blocking the image. How can I fix this? I tried changing the image but it still doesn't work.
below is the original beach theme, notice the beach is missing
PakcikKumar
@PakcikKumar UPDATE: It seems I miss the last step in removing the mods, that is deleting the local css file, as instructed. The background looks clear now. Sorry for the inconvenience.