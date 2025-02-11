Vivaldi Android Email Configuration
joaquinbarriobenito
I'm trying to configure Vivaldi email on an Android 14, specifically in the Gmail application and I can't configure it, it keeps giving me a username and password error, I've been checking the port configuration, the type of email, etc. but I have no way to indicate that I have the double factor activated, I don't know if it has anything to do with it, can anyone help me or tell me how to do it?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@joaquinbarriobenito Two-factor authentication, is enabled/disabled in your account profile, if you choose to use it.
Instructions for adding a Vivaldi mail account are at
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/
Please note that since your account is new, you might not have a high enough reputation level for access. Log into your account on vivaldi.net, at the upper right corner of the page where your username is, select the username, then select Account. On the next page, if you see a link to Webmail on the right side, you have access. If the link isn't present, you do not have access. Once access is granted, you will receive an e-mail at your account recovery e-mail address in your profile.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@joaquinbarriobenito since you have enabled two-factor authentication for your account you cannot use your account password to access mail. Instead you must create an app password for your mail client to use. This can be done in your profile, in the same place that you enabled two-factor authentication.
joaquinbarriobenito
Thank you very much for the answers, I'll check it out.