@joaquinbarriobenito Two-factor authentication, is enabled/disabled in your account profile, if you choose to use it.

Instructions for adding a Vivaldi mail account are at

https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/setting-up-vivaldi-mail-in-a-mail-client/

Please note that since your account is new, you might not have a high enough reputation level for access. Log into your account on vivaldi.net, at the upper right corner of the page where your username is, select the username, then select Account. On the next page, if you see a link to Webmail on the right side, you have access. If the link isn't present, you do not have access. Once access is granted, you will receive an e-mail at your account recovery e-mail address in your profile.