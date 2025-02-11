My mouse zoom and back button broke in 7.1
-
fromwithin
I have a logitech mouse with a second scroll wheel onto which I've mapped zoom in and zoom. All was fine until 7.1 and now it doesn't do anything.
However, if I focus on a different app's window and then hold the mouse over the Vivaldi window the zoom works.
I also have the back button mapped to one of the mouse's extra buttons. That now refuses to work as well.
I've tried disabling all extensions, but it didn't change anything.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@fromwithin Which Logitech mouse and which software version?
-
fromwithin
@DoctorG It's an MX Master 3S using Logi Options+ v1.86.675082 and Logi Bolt v1.2.6024.0.
The zoom and back functions appear to work fine in every other app and they work in Vivaldi if it's not in focus.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@fromwithin Looks like this old and confirmed bug report:
VB-77553 "Mouse left/right scroll wheel does not function" - Confirmed.
But i do not know how Logitech software detects the browser window.
-
None of my key bindings and smart actions work in Vivaldi. For me, it's a dealbreaker.
MX Master 3S, Logi Options+ v1.86.67508
-
@Goydrich My new computer doesn't have the Logi Options software on it, and everything works fine. My old computer did have the software, but everything was set to "Default" because other options didn't work with some software. Programs like Vivaldi that don't use actual Windows scrollbars can be difficult for the mouse software to figure out, so any buttons that can be left as Default should be.