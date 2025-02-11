I have a logitech mouse with a second scroll wheel onto which I've mapped zoom in and zoom. All was fine until 7.1 and now it doesn't do anything.

However, if I focus on a different app's window and then hold the mouse over the Vivaldi window the zoom works.

I also have the back button mapped to one of the mouse's extra buttons. That now refuses to work as well.

I've tried disabling all extensions, but it didn't change anything.