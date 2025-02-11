@GroupNebula563

same amount of spam people get on Vivaldi Social (so, little to none)

Actually different instances get different levels of spam, for example Mastodon.social gets loads more spam than Vivaldi Social.

Also there are a number of instances dedicated to bad actors who eventually get blocked by a large chunk of instances through the FediBlock list.

While it would not be too much spam as users would be signed up to an instance but it would not completely eliminate this.

Some instances have better moderation than others.