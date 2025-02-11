Fediverse bridging?
-
GroupNebula563
This forum runs on NodeBB, which as of recently can now act as its own fediverse instance. It might be useful to have this feature enabled, so people can give solutions to problems without having to register on this forum for instance.
-
@GroupNebula563 said in Fediverse bridging?:
without having to register on this forum
And how this would help against spammers?
-
GroupNebula563
@iAN-CooG the Fediverse is pretty well moderated, and the person commenting would still have to be signed up on an instance. It would be about the same amount of spam people get on Vivaldi Social (so, little to none)
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
same amount of spam people get on Vivaldi Social (so, little to none)
Actually different instances get different levels of spam, for example Mastodon.social gets loads more spam than Vivaldi Social.
Also there are a number of instances dedicated to bad actors who eventually get blocked by a large chunk of instances through the FediBlock list.
While it would not be too much spam as users would be signed up to an instance but it would not completely eliminate this.
Some instances have better moderation than others.
-
GroupNebula563
@OrbitalMartian yes, my thinking would be that they use Vivaldi Social's blocklist (hence, same amount of spam as them)