Hi everyone,

I've mistakenly enabled notifications twice because of this blue button. I instinctively thought it was for accepting, but in reality, it refuses notifications.

Two things make this interface misleading, in my opinion:

The blue color – typically associated with the primary action (like "Accept" or "OK").

The button placement – in most interfaces, the confirmation button is on the right, but here, "Refuse" is in that position.

To avoid confusion, it would make sense to:

Change the color of "Refuse" to red or gray.

Swap the button order so that "Allow" appears on the right, as expected.

Has anyone else been caught off guard by this?

Thanks!