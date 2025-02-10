Misleading notification prompt button color
-
Hi everyone,
I've mistakenly enabled notifications twice because of this blue button. I instinctively thought it was for accepting, but in reality, it refuses notifications.
Two things make this interface misleading, in my opinion:
The blue color – typically associated with the primary action (like "Accept" or "OK").
The button placement – in most interfaces, the confirmation button is on the right, but here, "Refuse" is in that position.
To avoid confusion, it would make sense to:
Change the color of "Refuse" to red or gray.
Swap the button order so that "Allow" appears on the right, as expected.
Has anyone else been caught off guard by this?
Thanks!
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@feerdi Hello, welcome to the community.
typically associated with the primary action (like "Accept" or "OK").
Yes it is. Vivaldi is a private browser, with strong cyber security features like ad and tracker blocker. The default for notifications being Refuse is my guess for here.
I have got to say that I have never been caught of guard by the order of the options. I’m sure someone smarter than me will have a proper answer for you; but that’s my two cents.