How Gratitude Changes You and Your Brain
Research explores how gratitude works to improve our mental health. / Greater Good Magazine - Joshua Brown and Joel Wong
https://getpocket.com/explore/item/how-gratitude-changes-you-and-your-brain
@iqaluit Yes. Positive thinking is the most effective way to increase your happiness.
“Mind is the forerunner of (all good) states.
Mind is chief, and they are mind-made.
If one speaks or acts with a pure mind,
from that, happiness follows,
as one’s own shadow that never leaves.” (Dhammapada verse 2)
@Pesala Dhammapada I have just searched online and found paperback with contemporary translation on Amazon. I am purchasing it.
@iqaluit You can find a free PDF of the Dhammapada and its commentary on my website.
Thank you @Pesala !
@Pesala are these footnote numbers or verse numbers ?
@iqaluit Verse numbers. Note numbers are shown as superscripts and where used, appear immediately after the relevant verse.
him verily Māra¹ overthrows, as the wind (overthrows) a weak tree.”7
- There are five kinds of Māra: i. The five Aggregates (khandha), ii. Volitional activities (abhisaṅkhāra), iii. Death (maccu), iv. defilements (kilesā), and v. Māra the deity. Here, Māra is used in the sense of mental defilements.