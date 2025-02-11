auto toggle tab bar with pure css
shenghuoyishujia
Some days ago I post AutoHide Tab Bar + Address Bar | Show on Hover. Yestoday I did something with css without js. Js version has a weakness and you must repeat your work if you upgrade vivaldi.
It works with tabs position of "Left" and "Top". I alse make a modification with tab thumbnails when tab position is left. Original vivaldi thumbnails can not show completely if you set tab thumbnails with 'Left'.
/* top */ #header:not(:empty) { display: none !important; } #app:has(.inner:not(:hover)) #header:not(:empty) { display: flex !important; } /* left */ :is(#app:has(#header:empty), #app:has(#header .tabless)) { .tabbar-wrapper { /* if you do not want auto toggle tab bar, comment this line below */ display: none !important; &:hover { display: flex !important; } } .inner:has(.thumbnail-image) { #tabs-container{ width:100%; } .tab-position { position: relative; height: var(--Width); transform: none; } .tab.force-hover { height: min-content; } .tab-wrapper { max-height: fit-content; } .svg-tab-selection { aspect-ratio: 1 / 1; height: 100%; max-height: fit-content; } } } #app:has(#panels-container:hover) .tabbar-wrapper { display: flex !important; }
I push it to github.
Pesala Ambassador
shenghuoyishujia
