Most recently used web panel keep re-opening upon launching browser
inHypnagogia
Ever since the most recent update, whenever I use any of my web panels, it will open back up whenever I launch the browser. Of course I close the panel whenever I'm done using it, so it's inconvenient to have to close it again every time I open the browser.
I tried deleting and re-adding the panel that was haunting me, wikipedia, but that didn't help. Then I opened the vivaldi help panel and now that's the one haunting me, so it isn't website specific.
Please, I would like to exorcise these web panel ghosts lol
Pathduck
@inHypnagogia Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I had the same issue, and ended up removing all web panels and adding them back. The problem has not occurred since then.
Bit of a chore, but just copy the web panel address into a text editor, remove the panel.
After removing all panels, restart the browser and add them back.
I also reported a bug with some specific site added the the panels, that seemed to cause it for me.
VB-113325 Adding certain sites to web panels make them open on launch
inHypnagogia
@Pathduck That worked! Thanks so much
Pathduck
@inHypnagogia Hopefully it stays working because I have no idea what causes it other than we have to wait for the devs to figure it out
Same happening here and sometimes I have to open a panel that's logged in some site or messages app to the same restart running again, but I don't want to re-add all my panels again, so if the members already reported this issue, I'll wait for a fix.