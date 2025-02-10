Ever since the most recent update, whenever I use any of my web panels, it will open back up whenever I launch the browser. Of course I close the panel whenever I'm done using it, so it's inconvenient to have to close it again every time I open the browser.

I tried deleting and re-adding the panel that was haunting me, wikipedia, but that didn't help. Then I opened the vivaldi help panel and now that's the one haunting me, so it isn't website specific.

Please, I would like to exorcise these web panel ghosts lol