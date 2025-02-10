Change accounts without opening panel
Apologies if this is already asked...
I have several e-mail accounts set up in mail, some more important than others.
I don't often use the unified inbox view, but instead view one inbox at a time.
Is it possible to toggle between these accounts (inboxes) without having to use the side panel to do so?
Something like a drop-down list of my accounts in whatever view I'm currently using?
If there is, I've been unable to find it or activate it.
Any pointers would be vunderful.
Pesala Ambassador
@blknblu1 Use the mail search to filter messages.
Ahhh, I see. Thank you!
Not quite the 2 clik option I was hoping for, but it will do... will do.