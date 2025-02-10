Accusation on Reddit
I'm not a user of reddit myself, but I come to read the posts in their browser forums time and again. And I've run into these accusations about some Russian employee of Vivaldi that state the following:
And the poster elaborates on this further:
Does anybody know about the person mentioned here and could comment on it? I know that Vivaldi has taken a stance pro Ukraine very early. So I wonder how this all connects to this.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MrTesch Does this "redditor" have any actual proof and link to articles except vague accusations and generic links?
Do you have a link to the Reddit thread?
Reddit is a hellhole of the lowest of the lowest pond scum on the internet so any "information" coming from there needs solid proof behind it.
@MrTesch The post on reddit looks more like a russian troll spreading lies.
@Pathduck Here it is:
https://www.reddit.com/r/browsers/comments/1im64e2/vivaldis_new_add_speed_dial_ui_has_new/
But there are already some defenders, too. As I've said, I'm only a reader - I don't have an account for myself.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MrTesch That's no proof, just a link to the Reddit article he commented on. Direct proof, link to the actual article it's claimed he posted. Otherwise I call BS like most others on that thread.
@Pathduck That's true. This post here is from one of the most trustworthy and reliable voices in this subreddit, as far as I can say:
Accusatons deleted on reddit now.
Frankly, I'm tired of companies being drawn into having to give their personal opinions on politics. And that's all I'm going to say about that.
@JRockCPhT Yes, some pople on reddit are just crazy trolls.
/r/browsers is the worst.